Storytelling, book clubs and Quranic education: Qatar National Library announces April events

Qatar National Library (QNL) will offer an array of engaging activities throughout April, from delving into the wisdom of the Quran to exploring the richness of the Arabic language.

Kicking off on April 3, QNL will launch its Ramadan activities with Stories from the Quran, a series tailored for children. This initiative, introduced last month, aims to teach the youth about the profound wisdom encapsulated within the Quranic narratives.

Continuing the spiritual journey on April 7, QNL will present Fiqh and Beauty, an initiative aimed at educating children about the pivotal role Islam attributes to women, alongside teachings on purity, prayer, and ethics.

For those looking to delve deeper into the Arabic language, QNL has collaborated with the Tomouh Initiative to offer a workshop for non-native speakers on April 14. The session, catering to beginners, will be followed by an advanced-level workshop, providing a comprehensive language learning experience.

Transitioning to English, on April 16, QNL will introduce the Najem Es’hail Book Club, designed to encourage children to cultivate a love for reading through educational and entertaining sessions.

April 20 marks a shift towards technology as QNL will unveil the first part of a workshop series on video game design principles. Participants will explore the world of game creation, looking into career paths within the industry and gaining insights into distribution and marketing trends.

Also, a workshop focusing on utilising AI tools in research will highlight the importance of academic integrity and ethical standards in scientific writing.

As the month progresses, QNL aims to empower budding authors with a three-day intensive masterclass on historical nonfiction, beginning on April 23rd.

At the same time, renowned linguist Dr Ahmed Al-Janabi will delve into comparisons between Arabic and English, offering insights into the linguistic connections between the two languages.

On April 25, culture will take centre stage as the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra will serenade the audience with Brahms’ String Quintet.

Wrapping up the month’s literary pursuits on April 27, QNL hosts the Talk of Pens Club series, providing a platform for aspiring writers to exchange ideas and perfect their craft in Arabic storytelling.

Also, family counsellor Ghaya Salah leads the Our Children Matter series, discussing language development in children, while QNL concludes the day with its Career Launchpad programme, equipping job seekers with the necessary skills to excel in interviews and crafting compelling resumes.

Finally, on April 30, QNL will address the crucial topic of academic integrity and plagiarism, providing students with essential insights into maintaining ethical standards in research.