Qatar Museums reveals new ‘Infinity Love’ sculpture in honour of Sheikha Moza

The metal sculpture was installed at Al Shafallah Center for Persons with Disabilities.

Qatar Museums (QM) has unveiled a new metal sculpture in honour of Sheikha Moza bint Nasser’s 25 years of support for Al Shafallah Center for Persons with Disabilities.

Established by Sheikha Moza in 1999 in support of those with disabilities in Qatar, the centre is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

The stainless steel sculpture, which was commissioned by Qatari artist Bashayer al-Badr, is titled ‘Infinity Love,’ and joins a growing list of Qatar’s public art installations which now includes 140 commissioned pieces.

‘Infinity Love’ draws inspiration from Arabic calligraphy. The outdoor art piece was inaugurated by Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani.

The sculpture features the two letters of the Arabic word for love intertwined to form the infinity symbol. Arabic calligraphy was noted as a source of inspiration for al-Badr, whose works often feature elements of the art form.

“Infinity Love pays homage to the tireless efforts of Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser to better the lives of Qataris, especially those in greatest need,” al-Badr said. “I offer the sculpture to the public in the same spirit with which Her Highness has dedicated more than two decades of her life to this important cause.”

“I am especially honoured to have been commissioned to make this work specifically for Al Shafallah Center for Persons with Disabilities, where I hope it can offer wonder and joy to the patients, their families, and the dedicated staff,” she added.

On Sunday, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman honoured 43 students during the graduation ceremony for the 2024 Al Shafallah class.

In a post on X, Sheikh Mohammed praised the students as “the pillar of the future”.

“Your graduation today is the beginning of your story of giving to this country,” he said.