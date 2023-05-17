Qatar Museums opens Zwara: Focus on Forever Valentino exhibition to public

The exhibition will run until September 10 at the Creative Learning Space, located on Floor 1 at M7.

Qatar Museums’ Zwara: Focus on Forever Valentino’ Exhibition has finally opened its doors to the public.

Chairperson of Qatar Museums (QM) Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani inaugurated the exhibition, which is presented by Interspace, at M7 – Qatar’s hub for innovation and entrepreneurship in design, fashion and technology.

The space features the works of 13 designers participating in the third edition of the Zwara Programme.

“We are thrilled to unveil another outstanding exhibition at M7, highlighting the creativity of local and Qatar-based designers,” the official remarked during the opening.

“Drawing on the legacy of the Forever Valentino exhibition, this unique display exemplifies the enduring influence of Maison Valentino and its values.”.

M7 is dedicated to fostering and empowering the next generation of designers by encouraging collaboration, cross-cultural and disciplinary exchange, and storytelling through design, Sheikha Al-Mayassa added.

“We take pride in offering a platform for emerging creatives to hone their skills and share their vision.”

The annual Zwara Programme aims to ignite creativity and collaboration among aspiring creatives within Qatar’s creative landscape.

The programme emphasises the significance of storytelling and experimentation in design, inviting participants to explore exhibitions, archives and collections before responding to a design brief.

This year, 13 designers from various design disciplines were chosen and divided into six groups to foster collaboration and dialogue across different design fields.

The participants were tasked with investigating the natural connections between fashion and other design disciplines in their work.

Drawing from the recently held Forever Valentino exhibition at M7 and using Maison Valentino’s legacy and values as a foundation, the collaborative teams developed designs that integrated their diverse practices while reflecting their own heritage and values.

Selected participants were granted access to exclusive exhibitions, curated tours and workshops hosted by M7. They also had the opportunity to take part in an optional three-day programme led by the Valentino team at their Atelier in Rome.

“The Zwara Programme is custom-designed to connect the global with the local by making our blockbuster exhibitions accessible to aspiring local and Qatar-based designers,” Maha Al Sulaiti, M7 Director, said.

“We are also proud that our industry partners, such as Valentino, recognise the importance of transferring their knowledge and sharing their legacy with the next generation of designers.”

John Allan, Interspace and Al Manjara Manager, expressed his delight in supporting the initiative, stating that it was a pleasure to work with Qatar-based designers and support the growth of the creative industry in thre Gulf nation.

The ‘Zwara: Focus on Forever Valentino’ exhibition is now open and will run until 10 September at the Creative Learning Space, located on Floor 1 at M7.

The exhibition is open on Saturday to Thursday from 9am to 7pm, and on Friday from 1.30pm to 7pm.