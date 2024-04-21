Qatar Museums expo in Venice showcases emerging voices in media from the Arab world and global south

The major exhibition coincides with the 60th International Art Exhibition at the Venice Biennale.

Qatar Museums (QM) opened a major exhibition to coincide with the 60th International Art Exhibition at the Venice Biennale, bringing the visions of dozens of Gulf, African, and Southeast Asian filmmakers to the world’s most prestigious stage.

The exhibitions Your Ghosts Are Mine, Expanded Cinemas, and Amplified Voices, produced by Qatar Museums, are on display from April 19 to November 24.

The exhibitions are a testament to the power of collaboration, co-organized by the Doha Film Institute, Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art, and the Future Art Mill Museum in partnership with ACP Art Capital Partners.

Curated by Matthieu Orlean with the coalition of Majid Al Remaihi and Virgile Alexandre, the exhibition is dedicated to themes such as deserts (cradles of civilization and places of rebirth), ruins (relics of culture), women’s voices, borders (demarcations between allowed and forbidden places) and exile.

Excerpts from works by more than 40 artists bring together a wholehearted experience for all those viewing.

Some of those artists included Faouzi Bensaidi, Jessica Beshir, Ali Cherri, Tala Hadid, Joana Hadjithomas, Khalil Joreige, Soudade Kaadan, Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese and Shirin Neshat.

Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the chairperson of Qatar Museums and of Doha Film Institute, applauded the exhibitions stating, “Your Ghosts Are Mine will open the eyes of multitudes of international viewers to the ideas, the feelings, and above all the artistic visions of today’s filmmakers from the Arab world and neighbouring regions.”

“By presenting this exhibition, Qatar Museums advances its key mission of encouraging understanding across borders through cultural exchange, while Doha Film Institute fulfills its mandate to nurture and promote the rising talents of our region,” Sheikha Al Mayassa added.