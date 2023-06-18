Qatari football mourns loss of former national Coach Saeed Al-Misnad 

The football legend has been characterised as the backbone of Qatar’s football legacy.

Former Qatar national team player and coach, Saeed bin Saad Al Misnad, passed away on Saturday due to illness, the Qatar Football Association (QFA) announced.

An instrumental figure in Qatar’s football legacy, Al Misnad toiled alongside the national team as a technical advisor after working as an assistant to Everisto de Macedo Filho, coach of the first football team in the country.

Starting his football career at Al Khor Club, Al-Misnad would later join Al Sadd Club before retiring from the pitch in 1985.

Qatar’s Olympic Committee President H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani described the loss of Al Misnad as a loss in the coaching field.

تنعي إدارة نادي #السد الرياضي، الكابتن سعيد المسند المستشار الفني لاتحاد كرة القدم



وتتقدم إلى أهله وذويه ببالغ التعازي سائلين المولى عزّ وجل بأن يتغمده بواسع رحمته ويلهم أهله الصبر والسلوان.



إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون pic.twitter.com/uFJmVpNbXY — 🏆 #77 Al Sadd SC | نادي السد (@AlsaddSC) June 17, 2023

“With the departure of Captain Saeed bin Saad Al Misnad, National football has lost one of the brilliant names and competencies in the field of coaching. May Allah have mercy on him, wide mercy, our condolences to his honorable family, asking Allah to accept him and inspire them patience and reward,” Sheikh Joaan tweeted.

As a technical advisor, Al Misnad guided the national team to the Arabian Gulf Cup on three appearances and was one of the pioneers that shaped the triumphant Asian Cup campaign in 2019.

A trove of social media users conveyed the Qatari legend as “an honest and loyal man” who upheld respectful and virtuous values.

“A sad news for Qatar’s football. A big loss of an amazing personality in Qatari football. RIP captain,” another user wrote.