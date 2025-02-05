Qatar Masters Golf 2025: All you need to know

Eight former winners will battle it out for the Moter of Pearl Trophy at Doha Golf Club.

Some of the world’s most successful players alongside a line-up of promising talents will be on show as the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters 2025 is set to be held at the iconic Doha Golf Club from Thursday.

Ahead of Qatar’s most high-profile international gulf competition with an enduring legacy, attractive prize money and plenty of points up for grabs, here is everything you need to know:

What is it?

This year will mark the 28th edition of the Qatar Masters which initially started as a promotional tournament in 1998.

It has come a long way to develop into substantial tournament which now attracts top-ranked players. In addition, it is the last stop in the DP World Tour’s Desert Swing after five events in UAE and Bahrain combined.

There are six events being played in the region this season, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, Bahrain.

The Doha Golf Club has undergone a few furbishments for this year’s event and wind is expected to play its part.

The Doha Golf Club. (Photo/ Commercial Bank Qatar Masters)

Ones to watch out

While Japan’s Rikuya Hoshino will not be defending his title in Doha, eight previous champions make up the roster this year.

Winner of the 2022 edition Ewen Ferguson is one of them, having won his maiden World Tour title in Doha three years ago. Antoine Rozner and Jorge Campillo, who won the 2020 and 2021 events held at the Education City Golf Course, will also look to get their hands on the Mother of Pearl trophy again.

Ferguson after lifting the Mother of Pearl trophy in 2022. (Photo/ Commercial Bank Qatar Masters)

Chris Wood, Alvaro Quiros, Darren Fichardt, Justin Harding and Eddie Pepperell complete the pack of previous winners.

DP World Tour’s official site has picked English golfer Laurie Canter as the favorite, followed by Ivan Cantero and George Coetzee.

Middle Eastern talents on show

UAE’s Adrian Otaegui will lead the line-up of exciting Middle Eastern talents teed-up for this year’s golf action in Doha. Fellow Emirati Joshua Grenville-Wood, who finished sixth in the last edition, will look to one up his impressive finish.

Saudi Arabia’s Shergo Al-Kurdi and Morocco’s breakout star Adam Bresnu, who became the first Arab-born to feature in a Rolex Series event recently, are other Middle Eastern talents to look out for.

Amateurs Saleh Al-Kaabi and Daniil Sokolov will represent the hosts, with 18-year-old Scottish Dominic McGlinchey, who grew up playing in Qatar, also set to compete. His father was the former general manager of the Doha Golf Club.

Qatar’s Saleh Al-Kaabi will be one of the invited amateurs competing in the tournament. (Photo/ Commercial Bank Qatar Masters)

Prize and points

Along with the impressive Mother of Pearl trophy, winner of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters 2025 will get QAR 1.5 million ($425000). This year’s tournament will also have 3,500 Race to Dubai points and 1,000 Ryder Cup points on offer.

The tournament boasts an impressive prize purse of $2.5 million, equivalent to slightly more than QAR 9 million.

Tickets

Tickets can be obtained, free of cost, upon registration from the tournament’s official website. Access valid for all four days.