Qatar marks World Immunization Week

The campaign aims to highlight the importance of vaccines and how immunization saves lives.

The Ministry of Public Health (MOPH), in partnership with Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), the Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC), Sidra Medicine, and the private health sector, embarked on an awareness campaign to observe World Immunization Week.

Held this week under the theme, Humanly Possible: Saving lives through immunization, the campaign aims to highlight the importance of vaccines and how immunization contributes to saving the lives of community members against vaccine-preventable diseases whose complications can lead to death or sickness.

Awareness messages about the importance of vaccinations will be posted on all social media platforms, alongside those of several primary health care centres, private centres, and clinics.

Vaccinations are provided in the country for all age groups, with distinct attention to newborns, children, and the elderly, as well as pregnant women and other vulnerable groups.

World Immunization Week is observed globally every year in the last week of April and strives to highlight the collective action needed to protect people from vaccine-preventable

During the COVID-19 pandemic, 67 million children missed vaccines they needed to protect them from disabling and deadly diseases.

In 2022, 20.5 million children missed at least one routine vaccine, and 14 million received no vaccines at all.

In addition, in 2022, nearly 33 million children were left dangerously susceptible to the growing measles threat. An estimated 136,000 people, mostly children, died of measles.