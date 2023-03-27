Qatar maintains steady ‘tourist friendly’ status with record-breaking surge in visitors

Claiming 22% of all visitors to Qatar in January and February 2023, Saudi Arabia was Qatar’s largest contributor.

Qatar continued to build on the momentum from the major football tournament last year, welcoming 730,000 tourists in January and February 2023, an increase of 347% over the same period the previous year.

International visitors increased by 295% year over year in January 2023 to 340,000, and by an unwavering 406% year over year to 389,000 visitors in February 2023.

Apart from the months of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, the number of international arrivals to Qatar in the month of February has been on a continuou high over the past ten years, rendering it the busiest month for trips to the Gulf country.

As Qatar introduced major renovations to the country, including its efficient public transportation, unique beaches and cultural attractions, it further solidified its status a top travel destination.

Travellers from all over the world continue to visit Qatar to experience the nation’s distinctive fusion of authenticity and modernity.

Safety record

The Gulf country’s excellent safety record has also played a key role in visitor influx.

Qatar secured the top spot for this year’s Numbeo Crime Index for the safest country in the world, dominating the chart for the fifth year running. The country has topped this index in the past five years with an interruption from Japan in 2018.

Doha has had an array of ongoing events lined-up since the conclusion of the World Cup 2022, which function for various purposes and audiences, including jewellery exhibitions, sports tournaments, cultural events and political forums.

“We are excited to see the progress we have made towards achieving our 2030 strategy, which aims to welcome 6-7 million visitors annually, increase employment in the sector and have tourism account for 12% of the country’s GDP,” said Berthold Trenkel, Chief Operating Officer at Qatar Tourism.

As for visitors from the Gulf countries, they made up 27% of all international arrivals and 73% of GCC arrivals in February. More precisely, 86,000 arrivals from Saudi Arabia and 20,000 arrivals from Kuwait, respectively.

Claiming 22% of all visitors to Qatar in January and February 2023, Saudi Arabia was Qatar’s largest contributor.

Tourism boom

The Arab Tourism Capital’s key was recently handed over to Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker during an official ceremony recognising Doha as the Arab Tourism Capital for 2023.

The Qatar Tourism Chairman and Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker said that Doha has witnessed an ‘unparalleled increase’ in tourism as a result of the region’s first-ever hosting of the FIFA World Cup in 2022.

Al Baker also noted that the world’s perspective on Qatar and the entire Arab world has transformed as a result of the FIFA World Cup’s successful hosting, reflecting the region’s genuine, positive identity and opening the way for a thriving tourism sector.

Qatar has made plans to increase its tourism sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product (GDP) by 12% till the year 2030 as part of its strategy to solidify its position as a top international travel destination, by luring six million visitors yearly.

The Gulf nation has also rapidly developed its infrastructure, including cutting-edge highways, a metro system, universities, the Museum of Islamic Art, and the stunning National Museum of Qatar, making its city a popular travel destination.

Prestigious hotels and tourist facilities that combine heritage with sophisticated and modern luxury, as well as various sites and attractions throughout the nation, are also among the infrastructure that have been heavily invested into by authorities in Qatar.

While Paris has long reigned as the most romantic city in the world, according to Hollywood films, books and stories, the French city may now have competition, as Qatar has stepped in, according to popular online engagements.

Doha and its tourist attractions have been amplified on the map as popular social media platforms have recognised its efforts.

A website listed the 23 most popular romantic destinations according to the number of TikTok views on their associated hashtags, in which Doha ranked first with the lavish city boasting 7.4 billion views under the #Doha and #DohaLove hashtags.