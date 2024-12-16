Qatar lays foundation stone for electric bus plant at Um Al Houl Free Zone

The plant is set to play a key role in advancing Qatar’s sustainability objectives and promoting green mobility in the region.

Qatar’s Ministry of Transport laid the foundation stone for an electric bus assembly plant at Um Al Houl Free Zone, an industrial district located in the municipality of Al Wakrah.

The ceremony on Sunday marked a significant step towards advancing sustainable transportation in Qatar.

The event included the signing of an Enhanced Multilateral Framework Agreement by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Faisal Al Thani, CEO of QFZ; Ahmad Hassan Al Obaidly, CEO of Mowasalat (Karwa); and Shen Hui, CEO of Yutong Middle East.

Source: Ministry of Transport

Minister of Transport Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Thani emphasised the significance of the project.

“This plant supports the Ministry’s efforts to provide eco-friendly transportation solutions with global operation standards, aligning with the goals of the 3rd Qatar National Development Strategy and Qatar National Vision 2030,” he said in a statement.

Sheikh Mohammed also highlighted the plant’s role in achieving the full electrification of Qatar’s public bus system by 2030, contributing to reduced carbon emissions and improved quality of life.

The agreement sets the stage for the creation of an integrated electric bus production hub within the free zone. Covering an area of approximately 53,000 square metres, the facility is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

Initially, it will produce 300 electric buses annually, including city buses, metro feeder buses, and school buses.

Production capacity is planned to scale up to meet both local and international market demands, particularly across the MENA region and Europe.

Equipped with advanced welding, painting, assembly, and testing workshops, the plant will also incorporate cutting-edge electro-mobility technologies.

Saad bin Ahmed Ibrahim Al Mohannadi, Chairman of Mowasalat (Karwa), noted that the initiative reflects the company’s commitment to sustainable transportation, citing its success in achieving 73 percent electrification of the public bus fleet.

He added that the facility will strengthen Qatar’s leadership in eco-friendly transportation.

QFZ’s CEO Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Faisal Al Thani described the groundbreaking plan as a significant milestone in fostering industrial innovation and sustainable development in Qatar’s transport sector.

Peng Xu, Managing Director of Yutong International, expressed pride in the partnership, saying, “The establishment of this facility symbolises our dedication to delivering world-class technology and localised solutions to support regional green mobility goals.”