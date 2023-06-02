Qatar launches website and Twitter for newly-established International Media Office

The platforms provide a range of information to “convey an accurate picture about Qatar.

Authorities in Qatar launched online platforms for the newly-established International Media Office on Thursday, the latest step by the Gulf state in moving towards transparency in the media.

The website and official social media Twitter account was launched “to allow browsers to know more about the mission and vision of IMO and priorities of the State of Qatar at the international level,” a statement on the official Hukoomi website said.

Both platforms provide a range of information to “convey an accurate picture about the State of Qatar and highlight the priorities and national vision of the State of Qatar in various areas,” the statement added.

Qatar’s IMO was launched earlier this year to develop the country’s media relationships with various regional and international media outlets.

In March, an Amiri decree appointed Sheikh Thamer bin Hamad bin Thamer Al Thani as the Head of the International Media Office after previously serving as the deputy director of Qatar’s Government Communications Office.

The IMO was established “to undertake the responsibility of explaining facts and highlighting the achievements, priorities and initiatives of the State of Qatar to the international public opinion in various areas,” the statement explained.

Authorities also said the office is responsible for issuing press releases about topics related to foreign affairs and responding to inquiries of journalists and international media outlets seeking to provide an accurate picture on Qatar, “by explaining facts and responding quickly.”

The IMO has been described as a key link with regional and global media outlets, non-government organisations (NGOs) and think tanks.

It also provides logistical support and services, such as issuing licenses for foreign and international journalists seeking to report from Qatar.