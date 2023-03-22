Amir Tamim announces new appointments in Qatar government

All decisions are effective from the date of their issuance.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani announced several new appointments, mainly within the country’s foreign ministry, on Wednesday.

One Amiri decision included the appointment of Lolwah Al Khater, who serves as the Assistant Foreign Minister, as the new Minister of State for International Cooperation in the foreign ministry.

The Qatari leader also appointed Dr. Mohammed Al Khulaifi as the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs. Dr. Al Khulaifi serves as the Assistant Foreign Minister for Regional Affairs.

A third decision announced by the Amiri Diwan is the appointment of Sheikh Thamer bin Hamad bin Thamer Al Thani as Head of the International Media Office.

Sheikh Thamer served as the deputy director of Qatar’s Government Communications Office.

According to Qatar’s state news agency, the Amiri Order is effective Wednesday.