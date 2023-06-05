Qatar launches its first electric vehicle company with intellectual property: reports

Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) plans to set up 600 to 1,000 electric vehicle charging stations by 2025 and 2030.

The first electric vehicles brand, VIM, with an exclusive Qatari intellectual property launched on Sunday during the inauguration of smart transport company Ecotranzit, Qatari daily Al Sharq reported.

The major announcement was made in the presence of several officials from the Gulf state, though the report did not specify where it was unveiled. According to those in attendance, Ecotranzit presented three different models of the all new electric vehicles.

#Qatar randomly just announced new #EV company.

3 models were shown during the random 15 minutes conference.



Brand name: #VIM & Company name: #EcoTranzit



Patents and designs were purchased based on the live announcement.



It wasn't clear about their intentions for… pic.twitter.com/fev0bi8Zh0 — Sultan سـلـطـانــ (@SaudiBay) June 4, 2023

One design was named the VIM VX 50, a five-door and five-seater SUV with a battery size of 72 KWH. The company also unveiled a four-door and five-seater VIM VS 30 Sedan as well as a third design: the VIM P 100 van, which has seven-to-nine seats.

Econtranzit said the latest inventions merge luxury and sustainability and described the launch as “a turning point” in its journey towards a sustainable future.

“Ecotranzit eco-friendly cars are more than a symbol of this progress, but rather a central solution to the way we deal with public and private transportation,” the company said, as cited by Al Sharq.

Qatar has been promoting electric transportation under its wider sustainability drive. In less than a decade, the Gulf state is set to have 100% electric public transportation.

By the end of 2022, 25% of the country’s public transportation was already electric, including the fully-electric state-of-the-art metro system.

The gradual transformation covers public bus services and government school buses, with the aim of cutting down harmful carbon emissions caused by conventional buses in less than a decade from now.

In March, Mowasalat (Karwa) announced that all of its buses operating in The Pearl are electric.

Last year, Qatar’s newest bus depot entered the Guinness World Records.

The Lusail Bus Depot was recognised as the largest of its kind in the world, with a capacity of 478 buses and 24 multipurpose buildings. This includes staff accommodation that provides spaces for some 1,400 people.

Meanwhile, Qatari authorities are working towards establishing an integrated network of electric car chargers in order to support plans to gradually transform the electric transport system.

Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) plans to set up 600 to 1,000 electric vehicle charging stations by 2025 and 2030 in order to promote green transportation across the nation in a bid to reduce carbon emissions.

This year alone,150 charging stations will be installed across the country to encourage more environmentally friendly transportation, with plans by Woqod to install chargers at branches for easier access.

Under its Climate Change Action Plan, the Gulf nation set a target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2030, with the help of various initiatives and environmental projects like the Al Kharsaah Solar Power Plant.

The plan also falls under the Qatar National Vision 2030.