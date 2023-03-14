All Mowasalat buses operating in The Pearl are now electric

A decade from now, Qatar plans to turn all of its public transportation into fully environmentally-friendly vehicles.

All buses operating in The Pearl are now electric, Mowasalat (Karwa) has announced.

The expansion includes eight Peak Vehicle Requirement (PVR) buses that are currently in service along three Metrolink routes.

The decision is “a major boost for a sustainable and eco-friendly public transportation,” said the transport company said.

The official transportation service in Qatar stated during the World Cup that it wanted to build a world-class transportation facility and leave a lasting legacy that kept up with sustainable development projects after the event.

We are happy to announce that all our buses operating at The Pearl are now electric. A major boost for a sustainable and eco-friendly public transportation!#Mowasalat #Metrolink #BusService #Sustainability pic.twitter.com/OSXPteVpcc — Mowasalat Qatar (@Mowasalat_QAT) March 12, 2023

“The public transport fleet will leave a legacy for the sustainable transportation system of Qatar,” Mowasalat said.

The project is a component of the Ministry of Transport’s plan to offer dependable, secure, and environmentally friendly transportation options in line with Qatar’s 2030 National Vision.

Last year, Qatar’s newest bus depot entered the Guinness World Records.

The Lusail Bus Depot was recognised as the largest electric bus depot in the world, gaining an official Guinness World Records certificate.

The depot boasts a capacity of 478 buses and 24 multipurpose buildings, including staff accommodation that provides spaces for some 1,400 people.

The Lusail Bus Depot is also the first in the region to depend solely on solar energy.

It includes parking shades powered by top-tier solar panels, making it the first such centre in the region to rely on solar energy.