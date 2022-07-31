Qatar juniors defeat UAE in GCC men’s basketball championships

The GCC Men’s U18 Basketball Championship is being hosted in Dubai.

Qatar’s men’s junior basketball team dominated UAE 61- 45 on Saturday to secure its second consecutive victory in the GCC Men’s U18 Basketball Championship for the Asian Cup.

Al-Annabi had defeated Kuwait 64-51 on Friday in the debut of the tournament, held in neighbouring Dubai between 29 July to 6 August.

The tournament brings together all GCC nations to go head to head on the court. The Qatari team is now preparing to play Bahrain this Sunday before moving on for a match against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

Al Annabi will face Oman on Wednesday for its final match at the tournament.

Qatar’s U18 has led a successful basketball season so far, winning the bronze medal in the Arab Basketball Championship held in Cairo earlier this month.

In June, Qatari athletes returned to the Gulf nation with 52 medals after a hefty competition in the third GCC Games in Kuwait.

Overall, the country placed fifth in medals tally with 16 gold, 21 silver, 15 bronze in the six-nation event.

Kuwait earned the first spot with an exceptional record of 96 medals (36, 28, 32), followed by Bahrain with 64 medals (20, 23, 21), UAE finished with 50 medals (18, 16, 16) and finally Saudi Arabia with 67 medals (16, 22, 29).

Doha saw around 173 athletes competing in all the categories in the games except for futsal and ice hockey.