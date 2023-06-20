Qatar is a ‘generous supporter of refugees globally’: UNHCR official

Qatar is one of the top 10 donors for multi-year contributions to the UNHCR in the world.

The global refugee crisis returned to the spotlight this week after the news of the capsized boat carrying at least 750 refugees near the coast of Pylos, Greece, shook the world.

Days into the tragedy, widely known as the “Greece boat disaster”, Greek authorities have come under scrutiny as reports point to the failure of coastguards in saving the lives of those who were on board.

While coastguards deny the accusations, the incident has brought back the country’s record in criminalising humanitarian workers and the humiliation endured by those seeking asylum or a safe passage through Greece, at the hands of Greek authorities.

But the incident on Greece’s shores is not an isolated event, rather emblematic of a larger issue at hand pertaining to the failure of the international community in safeguarding those most vulnerable.

Every minute, at least 20 people become refugees as they are forced to flee war and violence across the world, embarking on risky journeys in the pursuit of safety.

Their surroundings shift from a safe home to a worn out tents and an uncertain future.

In honour of the millions of refugees in today’s world, the United Nations designated 20 June as “World Refugee Day” in an effort to highlight the plight of those forced to flee their homes.

As a key UN partner, Qatar has facilitated aid and efforts to help refugees around the world lead a better and safer life.

“The State of Qatar has long been a generous supporter of refugees globally and a steadfast partner of UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, for over a decade,” Ahmed Mohsen, UNHCR Deputy Representative for Gulf Cooperation Council Countries, told Doha News.

Over the past decade, Qatar’s contributions to UNHCR has exceeded $350 million, serving as a lifeline for refugees and displaced globally. Various organisations within the Gulf state have also extended a helping hand to refugees through major partnerships with numerous global agencies, such as UNHCR.

One such example is Qatar Charity’s partnership with UNHCR since 2012, providing much-needed assistance to the agency’s operations in Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, Bangladesh, Iraq, Myanmar, Somalia and Yemen.

Qatar is one of the top 10 donors for multi-year contributions to the UNHCR in the world.

“Through the partnerships with government entities, Qatari organisations and philanthropists, UNHCR has been able to support millions of forcibly displaced people around the world, ensuring access to education, health care, livelihood opportunities and essential services including food and others,” Mohsen said.

In 2022, the global number of people forced to flee their homes surpassed 100 million for the first time ever, as a result of war, persecution and violence, serving as a glimpse into the dire situations in crisis-hit regions.

According to the UN, the number of refugees globally increased from 27.1 million in 2021 to 35.3 million at the end of 2022, representing the largest annual increase the agency has ever recorded. Much of the increase has been attributed to the ongoing Russian war on Ukraine, which started on 24 February last year.

Qatar had allocated $5 million through the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) in April last year to support Ukrainian refugees and displaced persons.

More recently, Qatar pledged $50 million to support humanitarian efforts in Sudan as the country’s ongoing conflict forces more people out of their homes. Since the outbreak of the fighting on 15 April, more than 450,000 people have sought refuge in neighbouring countries as more continue to flee the violence.

“We are grateful to the government of Qatar and its entities for their invaluable contributions to UNHCR’s programmes worldwide, which provide life-saving assistance – and hope – for those forced to flee their homes,” Mohsen told Doha News.

Breaking refugee isolation

Aside financial contributions, Qatar’s efforts have extended to breaking the isolation of refugees and internally displaced persons (IDP’s) worldwide.

As the Gulf state celebrated being the first Arab and Muslim host country of the World Cup last year, it led major efforts to ensure those forced out of their lands joined the celebrations too.

Under the “Qatar FIFA 2022 for All: Celebrating Football with Refugees and Displaced People”, the Qatar established fanzones across camps in six countries, including Jordan, Syria, Sudan, Kenya, Bangladesh and Somalia.

The fanzones played a major role in breaking refugees and IDP isolation, with matches broadcasted across the camps and entertaining activities established throughout the month of footballing extravaganza.

Qatar also played a crucial role during the Covid-19 outbreak, which exacerbated the struggle of refugees and IDPs. The pandemic exposed the deep global divide between the rich and the poor in addition to the worrisome reality many refugees are living.

When vaccines became available between late 2020 and 2021, Qatar announced a $100 million initiative to vaccinate more than 3,500,000 refugees and displaced people in 20 different countries.

Afghanistan evacuations

Global focus shifted towards Afghanistan in 2021 following the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul, where tens of thousands rushed to flee the country.

As the events unfolded, Qatar carried out mass evacuations of Afghans and foreigners, successfully evacuating more than 80,000 people. The Gulf state welcomed evacuees in its lands and provided them with shelter before they departed to their final destination.

Two years on, Qatar continues to advocate for the rights of Afghans while calling on the international community to not abandon the country.

World’s largest refugee crisis

With the global refugee crisis worsening over the years, Qatar has repeatedly ensured the inclusion of the topic in key speeches, namely the UN General Assembly.

The speeches consistently highlight the need to address the root causes of refugee crises, particularly within the Syrian context, which has lead to the world’s largest refugee crisis.

Speaking at the UNGA last year, Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani urged the international community to respond to the plight of the Syrian people, including millions of refugees who have been forced out of their homes.

“We must pay attention to the roots of the issues before their impacts knock on the doors of our countries,” the amir said at the time.

Syria’s Bashar Al Assad regime has caused the world’s biggest refugee crisis since plunging the country into war in 2011. According to the UN, Syrian refugees make up 6.5 million out of the global figure.

While Assad has been welcomed by the Arab League with open arms despite the deadly attacks and violations committed against the Syrian people, Qatar has maintained its stance in refusing to normalise with the regime.

During his first press appearance since becoming Qatar’s leader in 2013, Sheikh Tamim called for resolving the key issue in Syria.

“Why do we accept that a leader massacres his people and expels millions of refugees from his country? As human beings, is this acceptable? What’s more, when we know that these refugees are going to come to us and that this will create problems?” the Qatari amir told France’s Le Point last year.