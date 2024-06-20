Qatar joins international community in observing World Refugee Day

Qatar has consistently provided support to organisations committed to improving the conditions of refugees.

Qatari foreign aid, international development and charitable organisations have paid homage to displaced people on World Refugee Day.

Observed globally on June 20, the day seeks to raise awareness about the plight of refugees worldwide.

It also serves as a reminder to support and stand in solidarity with millions of people who have been forced to flee their homes due to conflict, persecution, or violence.

“Whoever, Wherever, Whenever…Everyone has the right to seek safety,” Qatar’s Red Crescent said in a post on X.



The Qatar Fund for Development echoed the sentiment, and underscored its commitment to ensure that the world’s refugees have access to basic social services and protection.



The government entity also stressed the importance of working with its partners – which have assisted it in providing humanitarian aid to refugees in Syria, Jordan, Malaysia, displaced persons in Palestine, and other countries.



The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) describes refugees as those seeking safety in another country after forcibly fleeing their homes due to conflict or fear of persecution. Unlike internally displaced persons, refugees cross borders in search of safety.



The world’s refugee organisation reports that there are at least 43.4 million refugees worldwide, with at least 40 percent of refugees being children.

Qatar’s strong commitment

World Refugee Day is spearheaded by the UNHCR and World Health Organization.



The initiative not only advocates for more equitable healthcare systems for displaced people, but also celebrates their resilience and contributions to developing these systems for the better.



This goal aligns with the “International Cooperation” component of Qatar’s National Vision 2030, which envisions the Gulf state’s contribution to international peace and security through developmental programmes and humanitarian assistance.



Qatar has consistently provided support to organisations committed to improving the conditions of refugees.

During a two-day visit to Doha in April, Filippo Grandi, UN high commissioner for refugees, lauded Qatar’s “strong commitment” to supporting refugees.

Last year, the UN House in Doha, which also hosts a UNHCR office, was inaugurated.



Commenting on the inauguration, Khaled Khalifa, UNHCR regional representative to the GCC, said that the opening of a Qatar UN House would bolster efforts to assist those in need worldwide.



To date, Qatar’s contributions to UNHCR initiatives exceed $382m (approximately QAR 1.4 billion) to support refugees’ livelihood, shelter, educational and healthcare needs.