Qatar, India FIUs discuss sharing of data to combat money laundering

The two FIUs discussed the use of IT systems and tools, public-private partnerships, strategic analysis, and virtual digital assets.

The Financial Intelligence Units (FIUs) of India and Qatar convened in New Delhi to explore ways to enhance cooperation in the fight against money laundering and terrorism financing.

The meeting on Tuesday focused on strengthening methods for effective information exchange and identifying potential areas for future collaboration between the two organisations in anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-financing of terrorism (CFT).

The bilateral discussion highlighted the shared commitment of both countries to combat financial crimes through improved collaboration and strategic analysis.

Representatives from FIU-IND and FIU-Qatar deliberated on various approaches to tackle the growing challenges in these areas, emphasising the need for continuous cooperation to address evolving risks.

The discussion also underscored the importance of leveraging advanced IT systems, with a special focus on India’s use of its sophisticated financial intelligence platform, FINNET 2.0.

Both units agreed on the need to further explore digital solutions, along with public and private sector partnerships, to enhance the overall effectiveness of their respective AML/CFT frameworks.

In addition to these discussions, the FIU delegations planned for future exchanges of knowledge and insights to strengthen their efforts in tackling financial crimes and related offenses.