Qatar identifies four culprits following probe into residential building collapse

Qatari authorities have released findings into the probe of a building collapse that killed one person in the heart of the capital Doha last month, confirming a list of individuals and companies responsible for the deadly incident, local media reported.

The Public Prosecution released a statement through the office of the Attorney General revealing details of the incident, which occurred in the early hours of the day in Doha’s Bin Derham residential area.

The Attorney General said the main contractor, the building owner, the project consultant, and the company that carried out the maintenance works were responsible for the collapse and confirmed they have been referred to the criminal court.

According to the findings, the construction of the building differed from the original design drawings with some sectors’ widths changed to 20cm rather than 25cm and 30cm. Additionally, the diameter of the fortification iron bars was changed from 25mm to 18mm.

It also said the safety margins that are frequently used in building design were reduced and eventually abolished as a result of the reduction in column width and iron bar diameter throughout the construction and building phase.

The findings show the company that performed the maintenance jobs did not have the necessary authorisation and licence and also lacked the qualifications to complete the required maintenance work.

The report said residents were not evacuated to carry out the main maintenance necessary for the building columns and highlighted safety procedures were not followed during maintenance work.

The building was a four-story structure in Doha’s Bin Derham neighbourhood, and was known to house many Egyptian, Filipino, and Pakistani families.