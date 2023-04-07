Qatar holds Israel ‘solely responsible’ for cycle of violence following Gaza attacks

The occupying state carried out air raids on southern Lebanon and Gaza late on Thursday, though no casualties were reported.

Qatar condemned the latest round of Israeli attacks in Gaza and South of Lebanon on Friday, saying the occupying state is “solely responsible” for the escalations.

“The State of Qatar strongly condemns the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon. It calls on all parties to de-escalate, calm and exercise maximum restraint,” the Gulf state’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

بيان : قطر تدين العدوان الإسرائيلي على قطاع غزة وتدعو للتهدئة #الخارجية_القطرية pic.twitter.com/jauyJ06H8p — الخارجية القطرية (@MofaQatar_AR) April 7, 2023

Doha added that it “holds Israel solely responsible for the widening cycle of violence”, citing its “provocative measures” at the Al-Aqsa Mosque. It came after Qatar previously warned of escalations as a result of Israel’s increased attacks and restrictions on Palestinian worshippers at the holy site.

“It also stresses the need for the international community to act urgently to compel Israel to stop its flagrant violations of international law and its obligation to respect the resolutions of international legitimacy,” the statement added.

The foreign ministry statement comes amid a flare up triggered by Israeli brutality at the Al-Aqsa mosque, in which dozens of occupation forces attacked Palestinian worshippers for two consecutive nights to make way for Jewish settlers marking their Passover holiday.

On Thursday, Israel said 34 rockets were fired from southern Lebanon towards Tel Aviv, though it remains unclear who launched them.

Israel was quick to point the blame at Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, adding that it believes Hezbollah had knowledge on the attacks. The occupying state later threatened to retaliate by attacking Gaza and other targets in southern Lebanon, before carrying out air raids late on Thursday.

No casualties have yet been reported from the Israeli assault.

However, Palestine’s news agency Wafa said the attacks on the besieged Gaza Strip caused damage to dozens of homes and the Al-Durrah Children’s Hospital.

Israel frequently launches attacks on Palestinian worshippers during Ramadan as part of its attempts to disrupt locals celebrating the holy month. Such attacks have led to widespread escalations and resulted in days-long Israeli bombardments on the besieged Gaza Strip.

In 2021, the Israeli regime bombarded Gaza for 11 days and killed at least 260 Palestinians, including 66 children. The assaults ended following a Qatar-Egypt brokered ceasefire at the time.

Israel’s threats have been widely seen as yet another element of its “psychological torture” against Palestinians, especially those living in Gaza.