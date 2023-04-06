Arab League warns of escalations as Israel launches second violent raid on Al-Aqsa

Since the start of the year, Israel has killed at least 90 Palestinians.

Qatar joined the Arab League in warning of escalations in Palestine in light of the latest Israeli violence in Jerusalem at the Al-Aqsa mosque, Doha’s state news agency (QNA) reported on Wednesday.

This came during an urgent meeting held at the bloc’s headquarters in Cairo at the level of delegates, in which Qatar was represented by its Deputy Permanent Representative at the Arab League Fahd Rashid Al Muraikhi.

البيان الصادر عن مجلس جامعة الدول العربية على مستوى المندوبين الدائمين في دورته غير العادية بشأن الاعتداءات الإسرائيلية على حرمة #المسجد_الأقصى المبارك والتي تشكل انتهاكاً صارخاً ومداناً للقانون الدولي والقانون الدولي الإنساني. pic.twitter.com/VaQieV9yYx — جامعة الدول العربية (@arableague_gs) April 5, 2023

Held at the request of Jordan, the meeting renewed its condemnation of the brutal Israeli attacks on Palestinian worshippers at the Al-Qibli mosque in Al-Aqsa.

The Arab League also warned that such ongoing assaults will “ignite a spiral of violence that threatens regional and global security and stability.”

On Tuesday night, Israeli occupation forces (IOF) injured and detained hundreds of Palestinians as they made way for Jewish settlers to celebrate their Passover holiday at the Muslim site.

According to the Commission for Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs, Israel detained more than 400 worshipers during the assault.

In its final communique, the Arab League rejected all Israeli violations of Islamic and Christian holy sites, “especially the attempts aimed at changing the historical and legal status quo in Al-Aqsa Mosque”.

The bloc added that it holds the Israeli occupation responsible over the implications of its policies and crimes that violate the religious rights of Palestinian Muslims and Christians.

It also called on the United Nations to assume the “legal and moral responsibility” to halt Israeli aggression and urged the protection of Palestinians.

On Wednesday night, Israeli forces repeated the same attack on worshippers at Al-Aqsa and banned others from entering for Fajr prayers.

Elsewhere in Jerusalem, Israeli occupation forces attacked worshippers observing the month of Ramadan and shot one child in the process.

According to Palestine’s news agency, Wafa, at least 20,000 worshippers were performing the late night Ramadan Tarawih prayers when Israeli police fired tear gas canisters and rubber-coated steel bullets.

The IOF also attacked members of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society’s (PRCS) and prevented them from attending to the injured.

In a statement, the PRCS said that the IOF fired rubber-coated bullets at their mini ambulance while they were carrying an injury.

“International Humanitarian Law strictly prohibits targeting medical missions, including EMTs and ambulances. It also stresses on the obligation to protect medical personnel, prevent them from any attack or obstruction, facilitate and not interfere with their work,” the statement read.

Israel frequently launches such attacks during Ramadan as part of its attempts to disrupt Palestinians celebrating the holy month. In recent years, such attacks have led to widespread escalations and resulted in days-long Israeli bombardments on the besieged Gaza Strip.

According to Al Jazeera’s Youmna El Sayed, the Gaza-based reporter said: “There is a high sense of worry among the people here as they associate Ramadan with memories of violence.”

Since the start of the year, Israel has killed at least 90 Palestinians and has faced no repercussions from the international community.