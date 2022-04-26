Qatar helping more than half a million with sanitation services

The major projects are funded by generous donations from Qatar’s community; here’s how you can still help.

Around 523,000 vulnerable people from six different countries are expected to benefit from Qatar Red Crescent Society’s (QRCS) latest water and sanitation project (WATSAN) as part of its Ramadan campaign.

The staggering 13,967,600 QAR series of projects will take place in several countries including Palestine, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Afghanistan, and Mali.

دشن #الهلال_الأحمر_القطري بالشراكة مع #الهلال_الأحمر_اليمني مشروع "إفطار صائم-1443هـ " لصالح 32,718 مستفيد في أربع محافظات يمنية هي أمانة العاصمة، عدن، تعز، الضالع بتكلفة بلغت 380,000 $ بتمويل صندوق الزكاة بوزارة الأوقاف والشؤون الإسلامية في #قطر. @AwqafM pic.twitter.com/2gzEqrid9f — الهلال الأحمر القطري (@QRCS) April 25, 2022

QRCS’s WATSAN projects focus mainly on victims of conflict and disasters around the world, helping them with safe water and sanitation access to ease some of their life burdens.

The initiative was launched to help millions of people who found themselves living in uninhabitable areas with no clean drinking water, sanitary facilities, hygiene supplies, and environmental sanitation, with the majority being refugees with no place to go.

All the projects are funded by generous donations from the public, the charity stressed. Those wishing to donate can still do so through donation collection agents at QRCS headquarters and 26 other locations, the donor service numbers (66666364 – 44027777), and home donation collection service.

GAZA

For this year, Qatar plans to dig a borehole equipped with a pump in Sheikh Radwan, Gaza to benefit 50,000 people at a total cost of 612,000 QAR. A water supply network will also be constructed at a total cost of 310,170 QAR to help deliver clean water to the war-torn district.

Another borehole will also be built in Zaytun District, which has roughly the same population as Ghaza, at a cost of 624,000 QAR, and a water supply network at a cost of 224,938 QAR.

SYRIA

To help over 13 thousand internally displaced Syrians, QRCS will renovate the country’s drinking water supply network with pipelines and tanks at a total cost of 2,274,472 QAR.

On a daily basis, the charity will deploy 20 tankers to distribute clean drinking water to the families at IDP camps at a cost of 980,000 QAR.

Previously, the charity dug 20 water wells and equipped them with hand pumps, in addition to deepening and rehabilitating 30 more with power supply. The project helped over 41,965 beneficiaries.

YEMEN

As for Yemen, QRCS will dig five boreholes and equip them with solar-powered pumps in areas with a population of around 12,600 people at a total cost of 1,837,980 QAR, the charity stated.

Ten rainwater harvesting reservoirs will also be constructed for daily use to benefit 15,000 people in the country at a total cost of 465,000 QAR.

A 660,000 QAR water treatment plant will also be constructed to serve 2,200 beneficiaries as part of the project.

SOMALIA

Somalia will see 30 new boreholes that will be equipped with diesel-powered pumps, tanks, and a water supply network to meet the needs of over 150,000 people at a cost of 3,379,050 QAR.

AFGHANISTAN

To help almost 16,000 people, QRCS will dig 50 boreholes equipped with solar-powered pumps at a cost of 1,870,000 QAR.

MALI

Lastly, six boreholes will be dug and equipped with solar-powered pumps in Mali to serve around 1,500 people at a cost of 729,996 QAR.