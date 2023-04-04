Qatar Charity to pay off debt of 100 people in Ramadan

Qatar Charity successfully paid off the debt of 150 debtors totalling QAR 68 million last year.

Qatar Charity aims to settle the debt of 100 debtors during the holy month of Ramadan, an amount that exceeds QAR 98 million, the entity said.

The initiative is part of QC’s ‘Ramadan: Leave Your Mark’ programme and is designed to aid those in need in Qatar.

The first group of 46 debtors, who have debts totaling more than QAR 80 million, are the subject of negotiations between Qatar Charity as well as appropriate authorities to be paid. The second batch consists of 54 debtor cases with combined debts of QAR 18 million.

Announcing the initiative, Chief Local Programmes officer Faisal Rashid Al-Fehaida referenced a hadith, or narration by the prophet of Islam, in which he said “I think you should spend it on your nearest relatives”.

The charity organisation indicated that it hoped to have “completed this task and contributed to clearing their debt, removing their trouble, and bringing joy to them and their families,” before the end of the holy month and ahead of of Eid al-Fitr.

QC is utilising its Alaqraboon app to facilitate the payment of debts.

It has also established a unique mechanism within the platform to advertise cases in preparation for the repayment of their debts.

QC confirmed it has a special committee that evaluates and researches cases involving those in debt.

Al-Fehaida stated that this move aims to support Qatar’s National Vision 2030 in areas of culture, society, economy, health, and the environment.

In order for the Alaqraboon platform to be able to pay off the debt of other individuals in Qatar, he urged Qatari benefactors to utilise the remaining days of Ramadan to expand on their good deeds by contributing to the repayment scheme.

Last year, QC was able to pay off the debt of 150 debtors totalling QAR 68 million.