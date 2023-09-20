Qatar grouped with Iran, Kazakhstan, India in FIBA 2025 Asia Cup qualifiers

Qatar has been placed in Group E of the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers along with Iran, Kazakhstan, and India following the draw held at the Ezdan Palace Hotel in Doha.

Teams found their grouping in the basketball competition after the Qualifiers Draw was held late on Tuesday at the Ezdan Palace Hotel in Doha.

In other groups, leaders of Asia Japan will tip off against China, Guam, and Mongolia in Group C, while Australia will face off against Korea, Thailand, and Indonesia in Group A.

Group B will see Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, the Philippines, and New Zealand.

In Group D, Iraq, Jordan, Palestine, and Saudi Arabia will play against each other, while Bahrain, Syria, Lebanon, and the UAE will compete in Group F.

Qatar is ranked 104 by FIBA in world rankings, far lower than any of the teams in its group.

Iran is one of the best teams in the region, ranked at 27, with Kazakhstan at 68 and India at 81.

A total of 24 teams were divided into six groups of four.

Each team will play the three other teams in a home-and-away format over three windows. Each window will have two games.

The qualifying windows will be held in February 2024, November 2024, and February 2025.

The top two teams of each group will qualify for the FIBA Asia Cup, while the third placers from each group will compete in a final qualifying round where only the top four teams will advance to the FIBA Asia Cup.