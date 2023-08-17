Qatar giant to select contract recipients for $5 billion project

Al Shaheen is Qatar’s largest offshore oilfield.

Qatar’s North Oil Co (NOC) is on the brink of awarding a series of contracts for the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation relating to its £5 billion Ruya offshore project, previously known as Al-Shaheen Phase 3-Batch 1, according to a report by Upstream.

“NOC is currently evaluating the price bids and is expected to award contracts as early as next month,” the report stated.

Ruya, the official name for the latest expansion of NOC’s Al Shaheen oilfield, seeks to reach an oil production plateau of 300,000 barrels per day.

Al Shaheen, which is Qatar’s largest offshore oilfield, is responsible for approximately 600,000 bpd of the nation’s crude oil production.

The Upstream report elaborated on the project’s scope of work, breaking it down into several packages.

EPCI 13 concentrates on a new central processing platform deck and jacket, a flare tripod and topsides plus two bridges. Bids for this section have been submitted by Hyundai Heavy Industries of South Korea, along with McDermott and Singapore’s Seatrium.

Qatargas Operating Company Ltd. has selected McDermott to execute the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) for the North Field Production Sustainability (NFPS) Offshore Fuel Gas Pipeline and Subsea Cables Project (COMP).

The COMP1 project is a segment of the wider NFPS Offshore Compression Project and will encompass the installation of new assets within Qatar’s North Field.

This includes the establishment of compression complexes at seven locations, aimed at maintaining the gas supply to the existing liquefied natural gas (LNG) production trains for the foreseeable future.

Announced on 12 July, McDermott’s latest significant contract in Qatar will involve the installation of 118 miles (190 km) of subsea pipelines with a 32-inch diameter, 11 miles (17 km) of subsea composite cables, 116 miles (186 km) of fibre-optic cables, and 6 miles (10 km) of onshore pipelines.

Additional turnkey packages include EPCI 9, which deals with subsea pipelines and cables.

Three contractors, including Italy’s Saipem, McDermott, and China’s COOEC, have purportedly submitted prices for this package.

EPCI 11 involves multiple wellhead platform jackets and topsides. EPCI 12, another crucial package, consists of a new riser platform jacket and topsides as well as a bridge.

In June 2022, McDermott International announced that they had secured a Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) contract from NOC for the Ruya Development, situated offshore of Qatar.

“This award is one the largest FEED projects undertaken in McDermott’s history and follows the successful completion of the pre-FEED contract,” McDermott declared.