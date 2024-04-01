Qatar Foundation and Olympic-recognised federation collaborate to enhance sports in schools

The entire process, from analysis to recommendations, is anticipated to be concluded by July 2024.

Qatar Foundation’s 13 Pre-University Education (PUE) schools and seven universities will undergo a comprehensive evaluation of their sports programmes, under a new agreement between QF and the International School Sport Federation (ISF), a non-profit organisation endorsed by the International Olympic Committee

The assessment will encompass both academic and extracurricular sporting activities.

The ISF will analyse the findings, benchmark them against local and international standards, and formulate recommendations to push these educational institutions towards global excellence in sports education.

The entire process, from analysis to recommendations, is anticipated to be concluded by July 2024.

“Qatar Foundation is committed to fostering interest and enthusiasm for sports among the local community, especially young people, recognizing how it can serve as a pathway to healthy lifestyles,” said President of Pre-University Education at Qatar Foundation Abeer Al Khalifa.

“It is for this reason that we have partnered with ISF to evaluate our sporting systems. We aim to serve as a role model within the region and beyond, leading by example, and to achieve this, we must prioritize innovation, inclusivity, and excellence in all our endeavours.”

President of ISF and Member of the International Olympic Committee’s Olympic Education Commission, Laurent Petrynka, expressed gratitude to QF for selecting ISF for this major undertaking.

“We would like to thank Qatar Foundation for choosing the ISF and the ISF Academy to conduct this important mission,” Petrynka said, adding that “we hope that the outcomes of our work will contribute ultimately to support the increase of sport participation of the QF school students and girls in particular.”