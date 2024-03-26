Qatar Foundation launches donation drive for Palestinians evacuated from Gaza to Doha

All the items must be new, otherwise the donations will not be accepted, Education City said in its social media post.

Qatar Foundation has launched a Ramadan donation drive for Palestinians evacuated from Gaza to Doha, calling on the local community to participate in it throughout the holy month.

Announced on Tuesday, the campaign will take place at the Blackbox Theater at Multaqa, Student Center, in Education City.

The organisation will accept donations every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 8:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. local time.

The items listed include clothing and shoes for men, women and children of all ages.

Other necessities listed include prayer mats, school supplies, Arabic books for all ages, arts and crafts, bikes and scooters, and smartphones.

The Palestinian evacuees were evacuated from Gaza under an initiative by Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to sponsor 3,000 orphans and treat 1,500 injured Palestinians from the Strip.

As of last week, Qatar evacuated the 19th batch of wounded Palestinians, though it remains unclear how many have been evacuated.

Local authorities and entities have been holding activities and entertaining events for the evacuees, especially as they mark the holy month away from their homeland.

Last week, Qatar Tourism and the Orphan Care Center (Dreama) held entertaining and sporting activities under the title Gaza Buds Carnival. The event provided the children at the Al Thumama Complex — where Palestinian evacuees are currently residing — with numerous activities.

On Monday, Generation Amazing held a Ramadan football event, where 40 players from the Palestinian community in Qatar competed in a three-round tournament. The Palestinians represented teams that carried names of areas from Gaza, including Khan Younis and Bureij.

Numerous entities have also been providing children with psychosocial support from the trauma caused by Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza. More than 500,000 children in Gaza require mental health and psychosocial support, according to UNICEF.

Last month, UNICEF estimated that the war separated at least 17,000 children in Gaza from their parents.

Nearly six months on, the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza has killed 32,414 Palestinians while displacing more than 80 percent of the population.