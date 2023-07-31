Host Qatar makes a splash with 2024 World Aquatics Championships logo

Qatar is anticipated to deliver a swimming experience of “the highest caliber.”

Authorities in Qatar unveiled the official logo and brand of the World Aquatics Championships, scheduled to kick off from 2-18 February 2024.

The turquoise, light green emblem hints at five continents and is designed to bring the world together under the slogan “United By Water”.

As we receive the World Aquatics Championships flag as the upcoming host city Doha 2024, Let’s learn more about our Brand Identity and Logo.

😍🌎🇶🇦#AquaDoha24 #UnitedByWater pic.twitter.com/0PfKVeVsLh — AquaDoha24 (@AquaDoha24) July 30, 2023

“We are proud to announce the official brand of the World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024,” said Mr. Khaleel Ibrahim Al Jaber, The General Director of the Doha 2024.

“The voices of all five continents can be heard echoing this call as we look forward to welcoming the elite athletes of aquatic sports and the fans in Doha, promising an unforgettable sporting event,” Al Jaber added.

The tournament will invite around 2,600 athletes from 190 nations to compete at the Aspire Dome, Hamad Aquatic Centre, and the Old Doha Port in February next year, according to the local organising committee.

The Doha 2024 organising committee, led by Vice Chairman Secretary General of the Qatar Olympic Committee Jassim bin Rashid Albuainain, said the Gulf state is prepared to host a “sporting experience of the highest caliber.”

“We have succeeded in attracting the World Aquatics flagship and most anticipated event. This is reflected in the foundation that Qatar Possesses, including its world-class infrastructure, facilities, and the know-how that empowers Qatar to provide a sporting experience of the highest caliber,” he said.

Qatar was announced as the 2024 host after the finale of the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

In 2019, records were set for the most countries participating in swimming, with 192 countries and 2,623 athletes.