Qatar ‘first worldwide’ to provide specialist care to suspected cancer patients: officials

The plan covers the psychological and social aspects of patients, given their cruciality in ensuring better outcomes of cancer treatment.

Qatar’s prime minister attended the inauguration of the Qatar Cancer Plan 2023-2026 on Sunday, where health officials said the Gulf state is the first in the world to provide cancer suspected patients with secondary medical care from a specialist within 48 hours.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who also serves as the Minister of Foreign Affairs, attended the ‘Excellence for All’ ceremony at the Itqan Clinical Simulation and Innovation Center at Hamad Bin Khalifa Medical City.

The ceremony saw local health officials display the latest medical technologies in health care services to advance cancer treatment.

Sheikh Mohammed and Qatar’s health minister Dr. Hanan Al Kuwari toured “laboratories of surgical skills, accident simulation and operations, and virtual reality medical training technologies for healthcare professionals”, Qatar’s health ministry (MOPH) said in a statement.

“The launch of the Qatar Cancer Plan comes within the framework of the State of Qatar’s keenness to provide the best sustainable health services to the current and future generations, in accordance with the directions of the leadership, and to achieve the Qatar National Vision 2030,” Dr. Al Kuwari said.

The cancer strategy builds on previous efforts to provide treatment for patients as well as boost Qatar’s achievements in the sector.

The MOPH noted that Qatar is “the first in the world where a cancer suspected patient receives secondary medical care from a specialist within 48 hours, the disease is diagnosed within two weeks, and the patient receives treatment within two more weeks.”

“Through the Qatar Cancer Plan for Excellence for All, we strive to continuously improve the care we provide to cancer patients, their families and the community,” Dr. Al Kuwari added.

What is the Qatar Cancer Plan?

Developed with the support of the World Health Organization (WHO), Qatar’s cancer plan involves enhancing the health system’s capacity and capability, to provide what local health officials describe as “comprehensive” care.

The plan also covers the psychological and social aspects of patient care, both of which are crucial to ensure better outcomes of cancer treatment.

Authorities will “follow the patient’s entire path, including awareness, prevention, early detection, proper diagnosis, holistic treatment and palliative care.”

The plan entails 87 deliverables that also contribute to saving lives while working towards sustainable health services, the MOPH added.

The deliverables include 23 strategic objectives covering seven chapters including: “prevention and public education, early detection and screening, quality treatment and ongoing care, holistic support, childhood cancers, surveillance and research, and strategic enablers.”

“The plan sets out strategic objects and deliverables that will fundamentally alter how cancer care is delivered[…]that will have direct impacts on the quality of care for those with cancer, and the support provided to patients, survivors and carers and the wider community across Qatar,” Professor Lord Darzi, Chair of the National Cancer Governance Council, said.

Last month, Qatar was elected as the president of the WHO’s Executive Board in recognition of its ongoing support for the global entity’s efforts.