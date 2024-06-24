Qatar finishes 10th in Beach Handball World Championship

This marks the 7th consecutive year that the Qatari beach handball team has competed in the World Championship.

Qatar’s beach handball team has finished in 10th place at the Men’s Beach Handball World Championship 2024, which came to an end on Sunday in Pingtan, China.

In their final game with Uruguay, the Qatar team started off strong and took the lead in the first half, ending with a score of 23-22.

However, the South Americans staged a comeback in the second half, scoring 18-16.

At the penalty shootouts, Qatar were edged out by the Uruguayan squad, which scored 9-8.

On their journey to the match against Uruguay, the Qatar team faced tough competition in the main round. They lost to Croatia (0-1), Argentina (1-2), and Portugal (1-2) but managed to beat Australia (2-0) and Tunisia (2-1).

Qatar’s best ranking was at the 2014 Brazil and 2016 Hungary tournaments, in which they finished in third place.

Croatia came on top in the 2024 IHF Men’s Beach Handball World Championship, defeating Denmark in the final 2-0.

Meanwhile, at the IHF Women’s Beach Handball World Championship, defending champions Germany retained their title, defeating Argentina in the final 2-0.

Qatar, along with 11 other top teams that ranked within the top 12 at the Beach Handball World Championships, have secured qualification for the World Games scheduled for August 7 to August 17 next year in Chengdu, China.