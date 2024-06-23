Qatar drops one spot in latest FIFA rankings

Earlier this year, Qatar climbed more than 20 places in the FIFA rankings after becoming the first country in 20 years to win back-to-back Asian Cup titles.

Qatar has slipped one spot in the latest FIFA ranking and now sits 35th in position, with Japan leading the Asian continent rankings at 17th place.

Despite the recent drop, Qatar maintains a strong position in the ranking, which was released this month, and holds 1504.06 points – sitting above Egypt and behind Czechia.

Earlier this year, the Maroons climbed over 20 places in February to the 37th position after capitalising on their home pitch to defend their AFC champion title against Jordan.

According to FIFA rankings, the Gulf country’s average FIFA ranking ia 80, with its lowest being 113th in 2010.

Other team rankings

Argentina continues to retain the number one spot in FIFA’s men’s world rankings after becoming crowned champions at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

The World Cup winners have lost just one of their last 20 games, after Uruguay defeated them in November 2023.

France remains in second place, followed by Belgium in third.

Brazil has advanced one position to fourth place, while England has dropped one position to fifth.

Portugal sits sixth, with the Netherlands in seventh, Spain in eighth, Croatia in ninth, and Italy rounding out the top ten.

Japan leads the Asian continent in FIFA rankings, holding the 17th position, with Iran following closely in 20th place.

Liberia made the most significant leap, climbing ten spots to 142nd, while Equatorial Guinea experienced the largest drop, moving down 10 places to 89th.

At the bottom of the FIFA ranking is San Marino, positioned at 210th place.