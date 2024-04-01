Qatar Financial Markets Authority secures bid to host 50th IOSCO annual meeting

In 2005, Qatar established the QMFA with the task of regulating and supervising financial markets, as well as enhancing Qatar’s links with international financial bodies.



The Qatar Financial Markets Authority (QFMA) will oversee the hosting of the 50th annual International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) meeting for 2025.



Qatar achieved this feat by winning the majority of votes among IOSCO members.



Ordinary membership of the international body includes national securities commissions from all Gulf Council Cooperation countries, as well as from Africa, Europe and North America.



The QFMA is both an ordinary and associate member of the IOSCO – granting it significant authority in securities regulation and active participation in decision-making processes.



Martin Moloney, the Secretary General of IOSCO, sent a cable of congratulations to the Qatari financial regulatory establishment’s CEO, Tamy Ahmed Ali Al Boutamy Al Binali. Moloney also stated that the IOSCO will assign a specialised team to liaise with the QFMA in preparation for the upcoming meeting.

The annual meeting, anticipated to occur in June 2025, will gather hundreds of experts from around the world in Qatar to analyse the climate of capital markets.



According to the QMFA, a series of panel discussions and workshops will delve into the opportunities to enhance international cooperation in the field of global financial markets.



Experts will also tackle the challenges facing global markets such as how to uphold sustainable finance, climate-related risks, utilising new digital technologies, fintech, cryptocurrencies and financial stability amid global upheaval. The meeting will also explore solutions to maintain sustainable development within capital markets.

The QMFA’s 20th anniversary

The QMFA’s establishment began with the now amended Law No. 33 of 2005 Qatar Financial Markets Authority. The law stipulated that, under the control of the Qatari Council of Ministers, the QMFA would have “legal personality, enjoy financial and administrative autonomy, and be given necessary supervisory, controlling and regulatory powers to exercise its functions.”

Its functions include regulating and supervising financial markets, combating financial crime, conducting studies and formulating reports and, among other duties, establishing links with international financial bodies and markets.



The Law No. 33 was later amended by Decree-Law No. 14 of 2007 and subsequently Law No. (8) of 2012.



The upcoming 50th IOSCO annual meeting will not only contribute to attaining the sustainable development goals outlined by the government’s Qatar National Vision 2030 but will also coincide with the QMFA’s 20th anniversary since its establishment in 2005.