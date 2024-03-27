Commercial Bank Qatar launch $750m in 5-year bonds

The bank has set the spread of bonds to 125 basis points, which has attracted over $1.75 billion in orders.



Qatar’s Commercial Bank (CB-Q) has finalised its strategy for upcoming bond offerings which will involve a five-year bond in U.S. dollars, with CB-Q setting the spread at 125 basis points above U.S. Treasuries, according to a document seen by Reuters on Tuesday.



Initially, the planned spread was to be 150 basis points over U.S. Treasuries. This adjustment to just 125, which will result in a lower premium over the benchmark U.S. government bonds, has garnered investor interest. According to Reuters, the Qatari lender secured more than $1.75 billion in orders.

Also on Tuesday, CB-Q announced that it had become the first bank in the Gulf state to ink a sustainability pledge with Mastercard – committing to promoting environment initiatives locally as well as introducing Mastercard’s Carbon Calculator product to customers. The latter will allow customers to track the amount of carbon emissions generated from their purchases and encourage environmentally mindful spending.



“By joining forces, we aim to leverage innovation and responsible business practices to drive positive change and create a more sustainable tomorrow for generations to come,” said Joseph Abraham, Group CEO of CB-Q.



Echoing Abraham’s sentiment, Dimitrios Dosis, President of Mastercard’s Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa division, remarked: “We are delighted to join forces with Commercial Bank to harness the power of our collective technology, scale, and commitment in creating a sustainable future for all.”