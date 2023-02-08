How to donate to victims in Turkey, Syria from Qatar

Thousands of buildings have collapsed in both Syria and Turkey, leaving many homeless in both countries. Here’s how you can help from Qatar.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake and several violent aftershocks took the lives of more than 7,000 people and injured thousands more in Syria and Turkey, with the death toll continuing to rapidly rise.

Thousands of buildings have collapsed in both nations, leaving tens of thousands of residents homeless across Turkey and Syria.

Countries from around the world, including Qatar, have dispatched rescue and medical personnel to the area to help those impacted by the natural disaster.

Here’s how to donate from Qatar:

Drop off donations

The Turkish embassy in Qatar announced donations can be dropped off at the Turkish Cultural Center (Doha Yunus Emre Enstitüsü) in Al Dafna and the Qatar Turkish School in Al Rayyan from Wednesday until the end of the week between 9am-5pm daily.

The materials, all which must not be used, include winter clothing, tents, bed, mattresses, blankets, sleeping bags, heaters, and thermos.

Announcement regarding the donations to be delivered to the regions affected by the earthquake in Türkiye

Other items also include flashlights, power banks, instant food items, child food, diapers and sanitary kits. All of the listed necessities must be donated in a transparent bag that is addressed to the Turkish centre.

Qatar Charity

Qatar Charity has allocated a team of volunteers to help save victims from the rubble in both countries.

Now, the organisation has launched calls for donations to purchase trauma and humanitarian supplies and continue to provide emergency help to the victims. Donations can be made online, and any amount counts.

Visit their website here.

The White Helmets

In order to continue their numerous search and rescue operations in the area, The White Helmets, a nonprofit group made up of 3,000 volunteers who assist the Syrian community, said they need more supplies and equipment.

So far, the volunteers have helped pull out hundreds of victims in northern Syria.

The donation page can be found here.

Turkish Red Crescent

On Monday, Red Crescent organisations in Turkey and Syria both reported that their teams were assisting with relief and aid efforts

900 Turkish Red Crescent employees and volunteers, according to the American Red Cross, were distributing food and medical aid. The volunteers are also setting up tents, blankets, and beds for the victims affected.

On Twitter, the Turkish Red Crescent requests cash contributions or bank transfers, but you can also donate here.

Here are our bank details to answer all these questions:

Qatar Red Crescent

In response to the crisis, QRCS activated its operations room in Doha and is monitoring developments in Syria via its representation mission in Turkey.

The organisation allocated 4,800 food parcels from the stock of its mission to be urgently distributed to the impacted families in northern Syria.

An extensive emergency relief effort is being planned, with a particular focus on the most urgent requirements at this time, especially for food and non-food items (NFIs), such as tents, blankets, tarpaulins, and hygiene kits.

You can donate here.

Donate via delivery apps

Leading delivery apps Talabat and Snoonu announced initiatives to help.

Talabat said immediate donations to earthquake victims are now available on the app via Qatar Red Crescent Society.

Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS): For immediate donations through Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS), customers can search ‘Qatar Red Crescent’ in the talabat app, and select ‘Emergency Relief Turkey and Syria Earthquake’ to donate directly to the urgent cause.

ستقوم سنونو بالتبرع بأرباحها للأيام ال 5 القادمة ابتداءاً من تاريخ 7 فبراير، 2023 عن طريق جمعية قطر الخيرية لمتضرري الزلزال في سوريا و تركيا.



كل تبرع صغير يصنع فرقا 🙏

.

ستقوم سنونو بالتبرع بأرباحها للأيام ال 5 القادمة ابتداءاً من تاريخ 7 فبراير، 2023 عن طريق جمعية قطر الخيرية لمتضرري الزلزال في سوريا و تركيا.

كل تبرع صغير يصنع فرقا 🙏

Qatar Charity: To support relief efforts while ordering from restaurants, talabat users can select ‘Turkey and Syria’ on the main menu and order from any restaurant within the selection. Upon every successful order, talabat will donate 1 QAR to aid the victims affected by the earthquake, via Qatar Charity.

Snoonu also confirmed it would donate all its profit to Qatar Charity for a total of five days, starting from February 7.