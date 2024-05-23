Qatar Executive welcomes two Gulfstream G700

Qatar Executive, Qatar Airways’ charter division, has become the first carrier to offer the ultra-modern Gulfstream G700 for private charters.

It has received two new G700 aircrafts to its fleet and is expecting an additional two in the coming weeks, with more to follow.

This move is part of a comprehensive plan to have a total of nine G700 aircraft, augmenting the existing fleet of 15 Gulfstream G650 aircraft.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer Engineer Badr Mohammed Al Meer emphasized the significance of this upmarket delivery during a press conference unveiling the Gulfstream G700.

“Qatar Executive is the first Gulfstream customer worldwide to receive these ultra-modern aircraft. The G700 will enter service in June, and we are thrilled to be the first carrier to fly this aircraft commercially,” Al Meer said alongside Gulfstream President Mark Burns.

“With a range of 7,750 nautical miles and record-breaking speed, the G700 will connect major economies and key destinations in just one flight, such as Doha to New York or San Francisco to Tokyo,” he added.

Qatar Airways unveiled its order for the G700 at the Paris Air Show early last year.

The $75 million private jet can carry up to 15 passengers and includes a bedroom, offering luxury and performance in private aviation.