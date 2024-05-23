Children from age three can now enroll in kindergarten

At the weekly meeting with the Amiri Diwan, the Cabinet also agreed to work to ratify a memorandum between Qatar and Nigeria combating illicit drug trafficking.

Qatar’s Cabinet has approved a proposal to allow children from the age of three to enroll in kindergarten classes.

The decision, made during the Cabinet’s regular meeting on Wednesday morning, at the Amiri Diwan, marks a shift from the previous enrollment age of four years. The original proposal came from the Ministry of Education and Higher Education.

Following the meeting, Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi issued a statement detailing the Cabinet’s discussions and decisions.

The cabinet also approved a draft decision by the minister of interior regarding specifying facilities where QatarEnergy will apply certain civil defence provisions as well as a draft decision by the minister of state for energy affairs on security and safety system specifications.

These measures aim to enhance the protection and maintenance of service delivery equipment and devices.

The Cabinet agreed to take necessary measures to ratify a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Qatar and Nigeria for a cooperation in combating illicit drug trafficking.

Other approved MoUs included one on sports cooperation with Romania and another on organising mobile exhibitions between Qatar Museums and M+ Museum Limited in Hong Kong.

The meeting concluded with a review of a report on Qatar’s participation in the Fifth Government Forum to Combat Trafficking in Persons, led by the minister of labour and chairman of the national committee for combating human trafficking.