Qatar elected into UN’s Organisational Committee of Peacebuilding Commission

The committee significantly increases the international community’s ability to advance the UN’s larger peace agenda.

Qatar has been elected as a member of the 2023–2024 Organisational Committee of the Peacebuilding Commission (PBC), as a representative of the Asia and Pacific Group at the United Nations General Assembly.

The PBC is an intergovernmental advisory body that aids in the promotion of peace in nations that have experienced violent conflict, and significantly increases the international community’s ability to advance the UN’s larger peace agenda.

The committee gathers the PCB member states to determine the Peacebuilding Commission’s work schedule, and is the main organ of the commission that makes decisions in addition to setting the agenda and working procedures.

The Gulf nation has never before put forth a nomination for membership in the Organisational Committee of the Peacebuilding Commission. However, its latest change of heart is rooted in its belief that efforts to prevent conflicts, engage in preventive diplomacy and promote peace are essential to achieving both global peace and security and sustainable development.

In both regional and global arenas, Qatar is regarded as one of the more significant mediating actors, and has been working on resolving regional and international disputes through the state’s preventive diplomacy and mediation.

The country is expected to be a dependable and productive member that will aid the Peacebuilding Commission in enhancing its effectiveness and accomplishments.