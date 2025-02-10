Qatar Economic Forum to return in May

The latest edition of the event is taking place at a critical time for Qatar as it is halfway through its 2030 National Vision.

The fifth edition of the Qatar Economic Forum (QEF), powered by Bloomberg, is set to return in May, and will feature a lineup of distinguished speakers, including heads of state, government officials, and international CEOs.

Taking place from May 20-22 under the theme “The Road to 2030: Transforming the Global Economy,” the forum will address key topics such as geopolitics, energy security, technology, investment trends, and the future of sports and entertainment.

In a statement on Sunday, Jassim Mohamed Al Khori, CEO of Media City Qatar, described the event as “a cornerstone for global dialogue” for discussions over global economies.

“This Forum is where leaders can come together to navigate complexity, forge new strategies, and shape what comes next. In Qatar, we look forward to facilitating these critical discussions,” he said in a press release.

The latest edition of the event is also taking place at a critical time for Qatar as it is halfway through its 2030 National Vision, a framework set by the government over transforming the country.

Karen Saltser, CEO of Bloomberg Media, said that QEF is taking place amid the Gulf region’s “economic transformation”.

“With national visions approaching key milestones and global markets in flux, the conversations we’ll have in Doha will be more important than ever,” she said. “This Forum remains a key global platform for leaders to come together to discuss[…]what’s next for business and investment worldwide.”

The confirmed speakers include among others Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, Founder and CEO of KBW Ventures; Henadi Al-Saleh, Chairperson of Agility; and Jayne Hrdlicka, CEO of Virgin Australia.

Previous QEF edition

Last year’s event was inaugurated by Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, which began with a speech by the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

Sheikh Mohammed had announced the launch of the Fanar artificial intelligence regional project, which collects high-quality data.

The project’s launch came under Qatar’s efforts to expand its digital transformation through increased investments in technology, innovation and artificial intelligence.

“It will enhance the different linguistic programmes and enrich the Arab language,” Sheikh Mohammed said at the time.

The previous edition took place under the theme ‘A World Remake: Navigating the Year of Uncertainty’, placing focus on global crises especially amid Israel’s genocide in the Gaza Strip that fueled regional tensions.