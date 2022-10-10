Qatar drops in global FIFA ranking as Brazil clings to top spot 

Qatar has dropped two spots to 50th in the latest FIFA World Rankings, while the Brazillian football team has held on to the leaderboard.

After drawing with Chile and losing to Canada in the international friendlies last month, Qatar’s Al-Annabi lost their 48th position to the Ivory Coast.

The West African country leveled up to its best ranking since 2015 when they were 19th.

At 49th, Ireland has overtaken Qatar following the international window.

Neither the Ivory Coast or Ireland won’t appear in the upcoming World Cup, illustrating that Qatar’s September preparations went poorly.

The Maroons first secured 48th in the Austrian-friendly four-nation tournament in August when they faced Ghana, Morocco, and Jamaica.

Brazil, a FIFA tournament favorite, has continued to maintain its top spot.

In beating Ghana and Tunisia in their friendlies last month, the Brazilians will enter Qatar expecting to flourish in Group G.

Croatia has moved to 12th place, with Iran moving to 20th and Serbia climbing four spots into 21st.

Mexico, Uruguay, and the US are some of the countries that have dropped places in the FIFA ranking.

119 friendlies were played in the international break ahead of the Qatar World Cup.