Qatar disburses millions in Zakat aid to over 700 families in July

Zakat is among the five pillars of Islam and it is a mandatory charitable contribution.

Qatar’s Zakat Fund Department allocated a whopping QAR 15,679,623 in July to assist 724 families across the country.

The latest disbursement aims to highlight the state’s commitment to ensuring the welfare of eligible families in line with Islamic principles.

Jarab Al Ahbabi, the Head of Collection and Zakat Accounts at Zakat Fund, detailed that the amount fall into two categories: periodic aids and lump-sum aids.

The former, which is distributed monthly, reached QAR 9,350,273, while the latter, is provided as a one-time assistance.

All Zakat disbursements are allocated in strict adherence to legal laws and approved Islamic methods, the official highlighted.

Awqaf’s user-friendly website

Qatari authorities have been working on digitising public platforms to ensure easy and seamless access for users. The Zakat department’s website allows those who wish to pay their Zakat to do so with a click of a button.

Those looking to receive assistance can apply online where they can provide and upload the required documentation in specified sections.

The system has also been streamlined to inform applicants about the status of their requests through text messages.

What is Zakat in Islam?

Zakat, one of Islam’s five pillars, is a mandatory charitable contribution that represents 2.5% of a Muslim’s accumulated wealth and is designed to help with wealth redistribution within the community.

Derived from the Quran, the system identifies eight categories of recipients, including the poor, those in debt, and those employed to manage Zakat.

Contrasting with voluntary charity in Islam, known as “Sadaqah”, Zakat serves both as a social welfare mechanism and a spiritual practice, underpinning the principles of community solidarity and the belief that all wealth is divinely endowed.