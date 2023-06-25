Qatar detains ‘gold thieving gang’ moments before boarding escape flight

The suspects were arrested by law enforcement officials at the airport and handed over to the Public Prosecution for legal action.

A gang responsible for a string of thefts targeting gold stores in Qatar was apprehended moments before leaving the country, authorities confirmed.

The suspects, who were planning to flee, were intercepted by law enforcement officials at the airport and subsequently handed over to the Public Prosecution for further legal action.

The daring heists came to light when CCTV footage from a jewellery store revealed the gang’s methods of stealing from several stores in the country.

In the footage seized by authorities, a man accompanied by two women was seen distracting the salesperson while pilfering valuable gold pieces. Once they had secured their loot, the criminals calmly exited the store.

However, authorities then launched a manhunt to track their movements using CCTV cameras, starting from the moment they departed their residence until their arrival at Hamad International Airport.

Swift action by law enforcement officers led to the arrest of the gang members at the airport, and upon searching their belongings, the stolen items were found in their possession.

Theft is strictly against the law in Qatar, and authorities take a proactive approach to combat such criminal activities.