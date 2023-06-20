Qatar arrests nine men for running fake visa trade companies

The individuals scammed several individuals by promising them profitable returns using false documents and agreements.

Nine individuals have been arrested in connection with a widespread visa fraud scheme that targeted dozens of people.

In a successful operation conducted by the Ministry of Interior’s (MoI) Search and Follow-up Department, the suspects, of Arab and Asian descent, were implicated in the establishment of bogus firms designed specifically for visa trading.

Based on information from the MoI, the suspects allegedly duped local residents by promising ‘profitable returns’ via their sham companies.

The individuals ran their operations largely through social media platforms and several Document Clearance Offices, where their discreditable activities were later detected by Qatari authorities.

“The Search and Follow-up Department has successfully apprehended 9 suspects for their involvement in fraudulent activities, specifically setting up fake companies with the intention of engaging in visa trading,” the ministry said in a tweet.

The Search and Follow-up Department has successfully apprehended 9 suspects for their involvement in fraudulent activities, specifically setting up fake companies with the intention of engaging in visa trading. #MOIQatar pic.twitter.com/VQR35DilTG — Ministry of Interior (@MOI_QatarEn) June 19, 2023

Following careful surveillance of their online activities, the suspects were apprehended after enough evidence was collected by authorities.

Subsequent raids discovered a total of over QAR 190,000 in cash, alongside falsified company documents, rental agreements, Qatari citizens’ ID cards, prepaid bank cards, and bank cards belonging to the migrant workers who were the victims of the visa scam.

All the evidence was seized by officers in the raid.

The apprehended suspects are now set to be turned over to the Public Prosecution which will launch necessary judicial proceedings.

No further information has been released regarding the identity of the suspects or whether any compensation will be made to the victims.