Qatar Charity’s cardiac campaign saves lives of 42 children in Ghana

In a successful collaboration with University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC), Qatar Charity’s cardiac campaign has saved the lives of 42 children in Ghana.

Qatar Charity has concluded its annual cardiac campaign at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC), offering crucial treatments to children with congenital heart disease in Ghana.

According to a Qatar tribune press release, the week long initiative provided care to 42 children with various heart conditions, an increase from the 30 beneficiaries in 2023.

The camp brought together a team of internationally acclaimed medical professionals who performed critical life saving cardiac catheterization procedures.

During the first two days, the team screened children to select candidates for treatment. Over the next four days, they performed 10 to 11 procedures daily, ensuring meticulous care throughout.

One notable case involved the daughter of Hajji Hamza, who initially faced a setback due to an unavailable medical device.

Qatar Charity promptly arranged for the device to be sourced from abroad, enabling a successful procedure. “It’s a miracle that things came into place to allow for my daughter to have a cure,” Hajji Hamza remarked with deep gratitude.

According to a press release in a Ghana News Agency, Professor Nana-Akyaa Yao, the lead local pediatric cardiologist, highlighted the broader impact of the campaign, stating, “Forty-two children with heart problems have had their problems solved, and 42 families are happier.” She praised Qatar Charity for its ongoing support, which is enhancing local skills and empowering healthcare professionals.

Khalid Abdulla Alyafei, Director of the Donor Relations Department, praised the efforts of both medical and operational teams, describing it as an honor to witness their work.

He shared, “with Allah’s grace and the generous support of benefactors in Qatar, we successfully completed the surgery on this girl.”

He praised the dedication and effort of both the medical and operational teams and highlighted that this initiative aligns with Qatar Charity’s broader vision of long-term sustainability, including investing in the training and development of local healthcare professionals.

Professor Yao, the lead pediatric cardiologist on the local team, has also conveyed deep appreciation for Qatar Charity’s initiative, which has saved the lives of numerous children in Ghana.