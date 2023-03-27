Qatar Charity donates 120,000 Iftar meals to earthquake victims in Turkey

Last month, Turkey and Syria were struck by a deadly 7.8 magnitude earthquake, the worst the area witnessed in a century, killing at least 50,000 people.

Qatar Charity has donated nearly 120,000 Iftar meals to those affected by the tragic 6 February earthquake and heavy rains in Gaziantep, the Doha-based entity announced on Sunday.

“Since the first day of Ramadan, Qatar Charity’s office in Gaziantep has begun distributing about 120,000 hot iftar meals for those affected,” it said in a statement on Twitter.

نظرا لحجم الظروف الاستثنائية التي شهدتها عدة مناطق بجنوب تركيا بسبب الزلزال الذي ضربها والسيول التي تلته؛ فقد بدأ مكتب قطر الخيرية في غازي عنتاب منذ اليوم الأول لشهر رمضان بتوزيع نحو 120,000 وجبة إفطار ساخنة لصالح المتضررين منهما.#قطر_الخيرية | #رمضان_الأثر pic.twitter.com/TPDoKBF97x — Qatar Charity | قطر الخيرية (@qcharity) March 27, 2023

The recipients of the donation drive included those who were made homeless by the catastrophe and forced into living in tents and shelters as well as financially disadvantaged families.

According to Qatar’s state news agency (QNA), areas that received Iftar meals also include Hatay, Kahramanmaras, Adıyaman—all of which were hit the hardest by the earthquakes.

“The implementation of Ramadan projects will enhance social bonds, cooperation and solidarity between individuals and different communities, and can encourage individuals to contribute to other projects and work together to improve their lives,” Abdulaziz Jassim Hejji, Director of the International Programmes and Development Department at Qatar Charity, said.

In Hatay, Qatar Charity distributes 1,500 meals on a daily basis, in addition to 750 in Kahramanmaras, and 750 in Adıyaman throughout Ramadan.

“The responsibility for the families of the martyrs who lost their breadwinners in the earthquake rest on our shoulder, and we hope that in the blessed month of Ramadan, their situation will improve for the better,” Mehmet Tahmazoglu, Mayor of Sahinbey, said – as quoted by Qatar’s state news agency (QNA).

On 6 February, Turkey and Syria were struck by a deadly 7.8 magnitude earthquake, the worst the area witnessed in a century, killing at least 50,000 people.

Almost immediately, Qatar launched an air bridge under the directives of Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani along with a team of the Qatar International Search and Rescue Group of the Internal Security Forces, Lekhwiya.

Qatar’s amir was also the first leader to visit the country following the disaster last month.

The Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) cooperated with the Qatar Red Crescent and Qatar Charity in dispatching urgent aid through the air bridge.

Earlier this month, QFFD announced that earthquake aid donations to Turkey and Syria has reached 201.8 million QAR.

Sheikh Tamim also donated 50 million QAR ($14 million) to earthquake victims on live television as part of the Oun and Sanad campaign.

The Gulf state has further delivered 10,000 mobile homes, used during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, to the two countries.