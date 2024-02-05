Qatar Charity inks new agreement to strengthen Somalia’s public libraries

Qatar Charity and Somalia’s Ministry of Education sign an agreement to enhance the public library sector in the Horn of Africa country, involving the provision of books, training for library staff, and support for the Somali National Library’s restoration.



Qatar Charity and Somalia’s Ministry of Education, Culture, and Higher Education have inked an agreement aimed at bolstering the Horn of Africa country’s public library sector.



In a communique published by Qatar Charity (QC) on Monday, the agreement was signed by the director of the Somali National Library, Dr Mohamed Ahmed Sheil and the director of QC’s Somalia Branch, Abdulfatah Adam.

Attendees of the signing ceremony included Qatar’s ambassador to Somalia, Abdullah bin Salem Al Nuaimi. Somalia’s state minister at the Education, Culture and Higher Education Ministry, Nura Mustafa Mukhtar, was also in attendance, among many other dignitaries.



As part of the agreement, QC will be assisting in developing Somalia’s public library infrastructure by equipping libraries with an array of science, literary and cultural books. QC has also pledged to provide training for library staff.



Textbooks and other reading materials will also be supplied to the Somali National Library as part of the agreement. Qatar Charity will also aid in the library’s restoration.

‘Ongoing’ support for Somali education

According to Abdulfatah Adam, this comes as part of QC’s wider commitment to supporting the Somali education and cultural sectors. He remarked that QC has historically cooperated with his country’s Education ministry in developing the nation’s culture and education sectors.



This support has been “invaluable” for Somalia’s development, Somalia’s state minister for Education, Culture, and Higher Education.



Mukhtar added that QC’s efforts go a long way in “helping improve access to education for Somali children.”



For QC’s resource development manager, Ali Ibrahim Al Ghareeb, the humanitarian and development NGO will continue to bolster education in the Horn of Africa.



Al Ghareeb also said that education is a fundamental right. According to him, libraries play a pivotal role in providing for a community’s educational needs. He added that QC’s support of Somalia’s education sector will remain ongoing.