Qatar Charity says two children it sponsored died in latest Malatya earthquake

Qatar was quick to provide Turkey with much-needed assistance following the catastrophe.

Two children sponsored by Qatar Charity were killed during this week’s 5.6 magnitude earthquake in Malatya, Turkey, the non-governmental entity announced on Wednesday.

“We received with great sadness and sorrow the news of the death of two of our sponsored children as a result of the earthquake that struck Malatya recently,” Qatar Charity said in a tweet.

Their mother and the rest of their siblings also died in the tragedy.

تلقينا ببالغ الحزن والأسى نبأ وفاة طفلين من مكفولينا جراء الزلزال الذي ضرب #ملاطية مؤخراً، والذي نتج عنه أيضا فقدان والدة الطفلين وبقية إخوتهم.



نسأل الله أن يتغمدهم بواسع رحمته، وأن يُنجيَّ باقي أفراد أسرتهم، وأن يحفظ المتضررين والمكفولين وذويهم من كل سوء. pic.twitter.com/A5XbkFtUKw — Qatar Charity | قطر الخيرية (@qcharity) March 1, 2023

The charity did not disclose the names, nationality, or age of the children.

The Malatya earthquake struck southeast Turkey on Monday following a series of other quakes and aftershocks that hit the country and neighbouring Syria in February.

Citing Turkish authorities, reports said at least one person was killed and more than 100 others were injured.

On February 6, the region was hit with its deadliest earthquake that killed more than 50,000 people in Turkey and Syria combined.

Qatar was quick to provide Turkey with much-needed assistance following the catastrophe.

In the wake of the disaster, Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani ordered the dispatch of an air bridge to Turkey, along with a team of the Qatar International Search and Rescue Group of the Internal Security Force, Lekhwiya.

Last month, Sheikh Tamim was also the first leader to visit the country following the disaster. Days later, the amir donated QAR 50 million ($14 million) to earthquake victims on live television as part of the Oun and Sanad campaign.

The campaign successfully gathered QAR 168,015,836 (around $19 million).

Humanitarian support included 10,000 mobile homes sent through the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) as well as hospitals, relief aid, tents, medical and winter supplies.

QFFD also joined the Syria Civil Defence, also known as the White Helmets, to help with search and rescue operations. Volunteer medics have also been deployed to help with complex surgeries.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency in February, Dr. Majed Al-Ansari, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, said Doha has placed “all its capabilities” at Turkey’s disposal.

“Qatar has put all its capabilities at the disposal of the brothers in Turkey to support them after the earthquake disaster,” Dr. Al-Ansari said.