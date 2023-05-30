Qatar Charity calls on donors to help build orphanage complex in Tanzania

This is aimed at enhancing the lives of some of Tanzania’s most vulnerable residents.

Qatar Charity (QC) has announced the launch of a donation campaign to construct and furnish the Sheikh Abdullah Al-Dabbagh Orphan Care Complex in Tanzania.

The venture, valued at QA R 4.5 million, is situated in Pemba Island and aims to benefit around 2,300 people in the region.

The initiative is a tribute to Sheikh Abdullah al-Dabbagh, the former chairman and co-founder of QC, who passed away in May. He had a long history of philanthropic activities, starting from the inception of the Qatar Committee for Orphan Sponsor Project, which later evolved into QC.

أطلقت قطر الخيرية حملة تبرعات لبناء وتأثيث مجمع الشيخ عبد الله الدباغ لإيواء ورعاية وتأهيل الأيتام في جزيرة (بيمبا) في تنزانيا، وينتظر أن يستفيد منه 2,300 شخص.#قطر_الخيرية pic.twitter.com/9Fpj2ZlEKN — Qatar Charity | قطر الخيرية (@qcharity) May 30, 2023

Covering a total area of 8,094 square meters, the complex will provide essential services like housing, education, and healthcare to 300 orphans. Furthermore, the initiative plans to extend its services to the neighbouring communities, who will benefit indirectly from the multi-faceted services offered at the complex.

The project blueprint reveals an expansive dormitory comprising two separate buildings for boys and girls. Additionally, the complex will house a health centre that is anticipated to assist 3,000 people each month.

It will include specialised clinics catering to women and children, complemented by a pharmacy, a laboratory, and other amenities.

Education stands at the core of the humanitarian project with a school comprising multiple classrooms designed to accommodate 320 students.

In addition to this, the complex will also encompass a mosque, a multi-purpose hall, an integrated water station, sports fields, and an administrative building.

The charity has called on philanthropists in Qatar to donate to the project and contribute to offering assistance to orphans and other vulnerable individuals in Tanzania.

QC said donations can be made through its official www.qch.qa/AAD, app, or by phone.