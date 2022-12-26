Qatar Charity provides bakery equipment to support low income families in Sudan

Qatar Charity currently sponsors 13,000 orphans in Sudan.

Qatar Charity’s office in Sudan provided bakery equipment to support women in need as part of ongoing economic empowerment projects, local media reported on Sunday.

Some 17 women, who are mostly mothers of Qatar Charity-sponsored orphans, will benefit from the bakery projects. Ovens, mixers, kneaders, and gas cylinders were delivered to each family.

Women also received training at the Saaed Center for Vocational Training, which is affiliated with the University of Khartoum’s Mycetoma Research Centre (MRC).

“We welcome the humanitarian co-operation with Qatar Charity for the benefit of the most vulnerable groups in society – mycetoma patients whose limbs have been amputated,” said Professor Ahmed Hassan, director of the MRC, and supervisor of the Vocational Training Centre.

Umm Muhammad, a mother of three orphans, said the economic empowerment project will generate more income for her household, which will allow her to afford her children’s education.

Sondos Mudawi, a mother of three orphans, said that before receiving all the new equipment, she was only able to produce and market baked goods with very basic tools, but now she will is able to increase production.

“I hope this project generates income for me to help meet the requirements of life and that of my three orphan daughters,” she added.

Qatar Charity began projects in Sudan in the early 1990s in partnership with local organisations.

In 1994, the organisation opened its office in Khartoum to contribute to sustainable development, provide support to the marginalised communities, and provide relief to the distressed.

Sudan is one of Qatar Charity’s oldest and most prominent offices. Projects have benefited over 180,000 Sudanese people in 2013 alone, at a cost of more than QAR 15 million.

Just last week, QC’s office in Sudan organised different events to celebrate Qatar National Day as well as the World Cup final match.

500 orphans and their families participated in scout performances and competitive events.

Qatar’s ambassador to Sudan, Mohammed bin Ibrahim al-Sada, also met orphans sponsored by Qatar Charity at the Nile International Club to watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final between Argentina and France.

