Qatar Charity sets up World Cup tent at Zaatari refugee camp

More than 20,000 births have been recorded in the camp in Jordan, equating to at least 40 babies being born every week.

Refugees in Jordan’s Zaatari camp will join in on global celebrations of the 2022 FIFA World Cup through a new Qatar Charity tent that will broadcast games live for hundreds of people.

Citing the Qatari organisation, Jordanian media reported on Wednesday that Qatar Charity received approval from authorities in Amman to build the large tent for the Arab world’s first World Cup.

The report said Qatar Charity is currently preparing a hall with a large monitor to provide a the live stream of the major tournament.

The Zaatari camp was opened in 2012 after 450 Syrians fleeing violence perpetrated by the Bashar Al Assad regime crossed over the border and into Jordan. A year later, the camp’s population reached 120,000 and has since become a stark reminder of the ongoing Syrian refugee crisis.

According to the United Nations, there are 82,602 refugees at the Zaatari Camp, where tens of thousands of babies have since been born.

UN figures state that more than 20,000 births have been recorded in the camp, equating to at least 40 babies being born every week.

The total number of forcibly displaced people worldwide reached 89.3 million by the end of 2021. Out of the total reported, 27.1 million are refugees and 53.2 million are internally displaced.

The ongoing war in Syria has resulted in 6.8 million refugees globally, representing the highest number reported.

Children make up an estimated 36.5 million (41%) of the total forcibly displaced people reported as 1.5 million children were born as refugees.

The Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) said that at least 1,271 civilians, including 229 children, and 104 victims of torture were killed in Syria in 2021 alone.

The UN Human Rights Office estimates more than 306,000 civilians have been killed over the span of 11 years in Syria, with independent rights groups estimating the number to be much higher.