Qatar Charity opens school in Somalia, expands education and community support

The Aisha bint Jassim Al-Muftah school can accommodate 200 male and female students.

Qatar Charity has officially launched the Aisha bint Jassim Al-Muftah school in Somalia’s Bay Region, within the South-West State.

The inauguration ceremony on Tuesday was attended by several Somali officials, as well as parents of the students, highlighting the importance of such projects in expanding educational opportunities and paving the way for a brighter future for Somali youth.

“We believe that investing in education is the key to a better future,” said Abdulfatah Adam, the director of Qatar Charity’s office in Somalia. “Our goal is to improve educational conditions and provide equal opportunities for children in Somalia.”

This new school will provide education for 200 students, both male and female, many of whom come from disadvantaged backgrounds, including orphans.

To further support these students, 1,800 school bags and supplies were distributed at the start of the 2024-2025 academic year.

The school opening is part of Qatar Charity’s broader initiative “Prioritising their Education”, which is aimed at providing essential educational materials to children from low-income families in various countries.

This initiative ensures that these students can begin the school year with the tools they need for success.

Qatar Charity continues to play a significant role in advancing education and community development in Somalia, as part of its broader humanitarian efforts in the country since the 1990s.

From its early projects supporting orphans, widows, and students, to the establishment of its office in Mogadishu in 2007, Qatar Charity has worked closely with local institutions and authorities.

Its activities, approved by the Somali Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs, have been instrumental in addressing various socio-economic challenges, particularly in the education sector.