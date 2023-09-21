Qatar Charity extends lifeline to flood victims in Port Sudan

Since late August, Port Sudan has served as General Burhan’s new base after army headquarters in Khartoum fell under siege.

Qatar Charity (QC) has officially launched a food aid convoy in Port Sudan to help victims and families affected by flooding.

The initiative, the first relief effort of its kind for flood-affected families in the River Nile State, aims to alleviate the suffering caused by recent inundations in the Alaalyab area.

Ambassador of Qatar to Sudan Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Sada commended Qatar Charity’s swift action and reaffirmed his country’s ongoing commitment to aiding “our brothers in Sudan.”

He extolled the charitable organisation for delivering significant food and healthcare projects over the past months, targeting internally displaced persons (IDPs), the stranded, and those suffering from war-induced afflictions across various Sudanese states.

With the backing of Qatari philanthropists, Al-Sada cited QC’s recent endeavours in Sudan, which include a first-time intervention to support beleaguered hospitals in Khartoum and a special airlift containing 62 tonnes of essential medications for cancer and kidney failure patients.

QC is also actively involved in ongoing water, sanitation, and food initiatives for those adversely affected by the crisis.

Weighing 13 tonnes, the emergency food aid convoy aims to provide essential sustenance for approximately 2,400 affected individuals in the Alaalyab region.

During his visit, Al-Sada accompanied by senior health officials to tour around Port Sudan’s dialysis centre, delivering vital medicines and consumables.

This humanitarian gesture occurs amid a turbulent backdrop in Sudan.

On Monday, violence erupted between the Sudanese army and tribal militias in Port Sudan, a city previously unaffected by the five-month-long internal conflict.

As fighting intensifies mainly in the capital Khartoum and the western Darfur region, Port Sudan remains a critical stronghold for the country’s army, led by General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan.

Since late August, Port Sudan has served as General Burhan’s new base after army headquarters in Khartoum fell under siege.

In recent weeks, Burhan has undertaken six international trips, perceived by experts as diplomatic manoeuvres aimed at image restoration amid ongoing negotiations to end the conflict with his former deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.